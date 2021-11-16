Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 16 November 2021
10:38 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176
|177.5
|Euro
|EUR
|199.5
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|235
|237.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.2
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|47
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127.5
|129.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.5
|141.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128
|129.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- India to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth ...10:55 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:38 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 November 202110:29 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
- PTI-led govt convenes parliament’s joint sitting tomorrow10:00 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Seven venues, eight teams confirmed for 2022 T20 World Cup in ...09:30 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend
09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked ...05:06 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photos03:55 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Shoaib Malik has the sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza03:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021