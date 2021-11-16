Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 November 2021
10:29 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 128,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 109,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 100,594 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 117,332.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Karachi PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Islamabad PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Peshawar PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Quetta PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Sialkot PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Attock PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Gujranwala PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Jehlum PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Multan PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Bahawalpur PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Gujrat PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Nawabshah PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Chakwal PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Hyderabad PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Nowshehra PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Sargodha PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Faisalabad PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665
Mirpur PKR 128,000 PKR 1,665

