Sitara-e-Imtiaz: Two Turkish receive Pakistan's civil award

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan's civil awards upon two Turkish nationals at a special investiture ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

Dr. Selami Kiliç received the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services during the relief activities after 2005 devastating earthquake and during 2010 floods in Pakistan.

He was also at the forefront of the initiative to establish the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital at Muzaffargarh.

Dr Selami is currently working as the head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The President also conferred the award of Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam upon Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan, in recognition of his outstanding contribution for promotion of Urdu and other Services to Pakistan.