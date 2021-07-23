Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby
Web Desk
03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Congratulations are in order as the much-adored celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz has welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Baandi actor introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain,” he captioned the post.

Hassan Hayat Khan broke the news on social media that his best friend  Yasir has been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple got hitched in December 2019 while they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

On the work front, Iqra's current on-air drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas these days and has been setting top ratings.

