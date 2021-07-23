Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography case
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography case
Share

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baazigar star posted a cryptic Instagram post where the 46-year-old shared an excerpt from a book.

"Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness. We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. " read the inspiring quote.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

Furthermore, in a recent press conference Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe had confirmed that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case. 

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Raj was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Back in 2009, Shetty got married to Raj Kundra. Later, she gave birth to a son Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in ... 01:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

The husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has been arrested by the Mumbai police, according to Indian media. Raj ...

More From This Category
Beauty & technique — that’s Adnan Qazi
05:00 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby
03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Pakistani stars demand #JusticeForNoor
02:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Rabia Butt reveals why she refused bold ...
02:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Kajol by reenacting ...
01:38 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Meera announces joining PTI
12:17 PM | 23 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Beauty & technique — that’s Adnan Qazi
05:00 PM | 23 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr