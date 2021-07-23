Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography case

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baazigar star posted a cryptic Instagram post where the 46-year-old shared an excerpt from a book.

"Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness. We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. " read the inspiring quote.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

Furthermore, in a recent press conference Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe had confirmed that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Raj was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Back in 2009, Shetty got married to Raj Kundra. Later, she gave birth to a son Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter via surrogacy.