PML-N expels 5 lawmakers from party for meeting Punjab CM
Web Desk
04:47 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
PML-N expels 5 lawmakers from party for meeting Punjab CM
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to expel five members of the party for meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The party's Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said they have decided to end the members' membership just because of violating party’s code of conduct.

The membership of five leaders including were removed from the party.

On Sept 27, the said leaders of the PML-N called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

In response to the party’s decision, Nishat Daha said that they could not sell their faith for the party and would speak truth.

Yesterday, PML-N issued a circular and strictly prohibited its leaders from holding meetings with senior officials of the establishment and the leaders of political opponents. The circular went viral on social media.

The new order came after the party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif issued directions for strict code of conduct regarding meetings of the leaders with military establishment.

More From This Category
Woman gang-raped after lured to a fake job ...
02:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistan refutes baseless reports claiming Pak ...
01:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 claims 15 lives in Pakistan, 625 new ...
12:59 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar leaves for Islamabad on PM ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
PM Imran wishes US President Trump, First Lady ...
11:52 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
US President Trump, First Lady Melania test ...
11:11 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr