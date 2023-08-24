Afghan openers smash record partnership against Pakistan

HAMBANTOTA – Afghanistan's openers put together the biggest partnership on any wicket against Pakistan in today's match.

In the second match of the ODI series in Hambantota, Afghan team openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran formed an opening partnership of 227 runs, which is the longest opening partnership of Afghanistan against Pakistan so far.

Ibrahim Zadaran scored 80 runs in the fortieth over and was caught out by Osama Mir after which the longest partnership of 227 runs ended. He faced 101 balls with 2 sixes and 6 fours in his innings.

Pakistan's pace attack failed to pick up any wickets in the first ODI against Afghanistan.