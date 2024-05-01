Another viral video shows women 'misbehaving' with Motorway police personnel

A new video emerged on social media on Wednesday, showing two women engaging in a heated altercation with Motorway Police personnel.
The video comes days after a shocking incident where a policeman was struck by a woman driver in Rawalpindi.
In the viral video, the women can be seen filming the Motorway cops, verbally threatening and hurling insults at them during the confrontation. They alleged that the officers had injured one of them while attempting to seize her mobile phone as she recorded them.
One of the women accused the Motorway officer of soliciting a bribe, while the officer claimed that the women were obstructing traffic by filming and refused to comply with instructions.
Subsequently, the Motorway Police (North Zone) released an official statement, explaining that their personnel had stopped the women for speeding and reckless driving near Kallar Kahar on the motorway.
"The female violator behaved inappropriately with our officers, demonstrating reckless driving behavior," the statement conveyed.
It further detailed that despite requests to calm down, the women continued to threaten to block the motorway and exhibited unruly conduct before fleeing the scene without paying the fine.
Legal action is being pursued against the offenders by the Motorway Police.
موٹروے پر خواتین اور پولیس اہلکاروں کی لڑائی، ویڈیو سامنے آگئی#AajNews #MotorwayPolice pic.twitter.com/dnvD3nMmIS— Aaj TV Urdu (@Aaj_Urdu) May 1, 2024
This incident follows a previous case on April 24, where a woman drove her car into a Motorway Police officer and unleashed verbal abuse on traffic wardens after being stopped for speeding. The entire confrontation was captured on video and circulated on social media, depicting her aggressive argument with the officer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.