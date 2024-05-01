President Zardari directs Sindh govt to launch crackdown on criminals

KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari instructed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to conduct an extensive operation against street criminals in Karachi and bandits in the other areas of Sindh including Kacha.

Zardari issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's House to assess the law and order situation in Karachi.

He asked the police to take decisive action against the drug mafia, expressing concern that drugs have infiltrated schools, which is unacceptable.

During the meeting, the Director General of Rangers and Inspector General of Sindh provided updates on operations in Kacha and the state of street crime in Karachi.

The chief minister reported a decrease in crime rates in Karachi, noting the city had ranked sixth on the global crime index in 2014, but by 2024, it had improved to 82nd place.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Minister of Interior Zia Lanjar, Inspector General of Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Director General of Rangers, and other senior officials.

