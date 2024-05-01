President Zardari directs Sindh govt to launch crackdown on criminals

KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari instructed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to conduct an extensive operation against street criminals in Karachi and bandits in the other areas of Sindh including Kacha.
Zardari issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's House to assess the law and order situation in Karachi.
He asked the police to take decisive action against the drug mafia, expressing concern that drugs have infiltrated schools, which is unacceptable.
During the meeting, the Director General of Rangers and Inspector General of Sindh provided updates on operations in Kacha and the state of street crime in Karachi.
The chief minister reported a decrease in crime rates in Karachi, noting the city had ranked sixth on the global crime index in 2014, but by 2024, it had improved to 82nd place.
The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Minister of Interior Zia Lanjar, Inspector General of Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Director General of Rangers, and other senior officials.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Apr-2024/president-zardari-commends-pakistan-army-s-role-in-national-sovereignty
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.