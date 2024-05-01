Tecno launches CAMON 30 Series in Pakistan, price, full specifications

KARACHI—TECNO, Pakistan's best-selling smartphone brand, launched its highly anticipated Camon 30 series at an extravagant event called "Vogue Night" on Tuesday.

The Camon 30 series includes three models: the TECNO Camon 30, Camon 30 Pro, and Camon 30 Premier, all of which represent a significant advancement in smartphone technology.

These devices have sleek, attractive designs. However, their impressive features go beyond aesthetics. They are packed with high-performance specifications that deliver smooth multitasking, gaming, and media consumption experiences.

However, its advanced camera capabilities truly set the Camon 30 Series apart. From crisp portraits to breathtaking landscapes, they cater to the demands of modern smartphone users who prioritize imaging excellence. By introducing this series to Pakistani users, TECNO is committed to redefining the imaging experience in the region.

We are thrilled to introduce our latest series, which is a result of our tireless efforts to create a revolutionary product. The most remarkable aspect of this series is our partnership with Sony, utilizing their high-quality IMX890 sensor and the cutting-edge Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip to provide an exceptional photography experience. "We are confident that this smartphone series will surpass all previous records in phone photography set by other brands in Pakistan," said Adeel Tahir, Director of Sales at TECNO.

Kelvin Zeng, the CEO of TECNO Pakistan, has stated that the company is committed to providing cutting-edge experiences to its users through innovative and user-friendly products. TECNO's philosophy revolves around making life easier for its customers by offering them access to the latest smartphone solutions at competitive prices. With the launch of its new series, the company aims to revolutionize the market again by incorporating advanced technology into its products, thereby setting a new benchmark for what users can expect from the brand. This aligns with the brand's slogan, "Stop at Nothing".

For the first time in Pakistan's history, a smartphone was launched at a fashion show. The extravagant event attracted Pakistan's top celebrities and models, including Sajal Aly, Urwa Hussain, Kinza Hashmi, Zaviyar Ejaz, Dananeer and many others. The atmosphere in the event hall was fully charged with excitement, and to top it off, the night was made even more unforgettable by a mesmerizing musical performance by Aima Baig.

This powerhouse smartphone is an absolute marvel. Its impressive setup includes up to 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. It is priced between PKR 62,999/—and 158,999/-.

Now available online at TECNO Pakistan and offline at your nearest stores!

For more: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/camon-30-series