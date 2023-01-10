Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from his girlfriend Saba Azad

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's most handsome actor, Hrithik Roshan, as he celebrates his 49th birthday. With millions of wishes from his diehard fans, closest friends, and family members, the Krrish star is over the moon. Being one of the prominent faces in Indian cinema, Roshan's grandeur stems directly from his acting prowess, whopping net worth, and the admiration he receives from his loved ones.

After the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor's father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished him, his girlfriend Saba Azad took the prize for the most heartwarming note. Azad took to Instagram for the Bang Bang star's big day and shared a bunch of pictures of the couple while penning a heartfelt note.

For the apple of her eyes, Azad wrote a lengthy note which stated, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

On the work front, Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha. He will next be seen in Fighter which will release on January 25, 2024.