Search

Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from his girlfriend Saba Azad

Noor Fatima 06:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from his girlfriend Saba Azad
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's most handsome actor, Hrithik Roshan, as he celebrates his 49th birthday. With millions of wishes from his diehard fans, closest friends, and family members, the Krrish star is over the moon. Being one of the prominent faces in Indian cinema, Roshan's grandeur stems directly from his acting prowess, whopping net worth, and the admiration he receives from his loved ones.   

After the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor's father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished him, his girlfriend Saba Azad took the prize for the most heartwarming note. Azad took to Instagram for the Bang Bang star's big day and shared a bunch of pictures of the couple while penning a heartfelt note. 

For the apple of her eyes, Azad wrote a lengthy note which stated, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the work front, Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha. He will next be seen in Fighter which will release on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

03:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Shan Masood gets candid about his love life in rare interview

10:30 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Hajra Yamin explains why she's working with Mohsin Abbas Haider despite his 'tainted past'

11:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Bilal Abbas Khan gets candid about love and romantic relationships

05:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Mansha Pasha gets candid about failed celebrity marriages

04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

04:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

LHC stays implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050

08:23 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

08:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.3 236.9
Euro EUR 268 270.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 305 308
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.6 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 164.15 165.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 174 175.35
China Yuan CNY 33.18 33.43
Danish Krone DKK 32.5 32.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.45 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 737.84 742.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 589.88 594.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.68

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: