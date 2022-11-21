Ali Tariq releases teaser for upcoming song Mast Malang
Pakistan's up-and-coming singer and songwriter Ali Tariq has been making headlines for his impressive vocals and talent.
The singing sensation has been producing addictive music loved by millions of fans all over the country. With a massive fan following including Lollywood celebrities, the young talent is bringing yet another masterpiece for his loyal followers.
Tariq's upcoming song Mast Malang already created much hype on the internet. While the young Aj Din Khushiyan Da Aya crooner had netizens on their toes, he announced a teaser for the song to amp them up even more.
Mast Malang's trailer alone has been making buzz in the entertainment industry with his fans unable to contain their excitement.
On the work front, Tariq's recent songs include Raabte, Chaho Na, Sun Le Zara, Ruswai, Taarey, Yaadein, Aj Din Khushiyan Da Aya, Uran, Tu Hai Mera, Soniye, and Behkana.
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming ... 08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Tariq and TV actor Alizeh Shah have just teased their fans about an upcoming ...
