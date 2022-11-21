Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paints record wins

LAHORE – FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints recorded comfortable victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches played at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

The interesting competitions are going on in the historic Aibak Polo Cup in collaboration with Coca Cola and Century 99.

In the first match of the day, FG/Din Polo defeated Team Barry's/DS Polo by 12.5-5 goals. Tomas Marin Moreno emerged as hero of the day as he displayed outstanding mallet and pony work and successfully converted superb six goals from the winning side.

Mian Abbas Mukhtar also played well and fired in fabulous four goals while Farhad Muhammad Shaikh thrashed in two tremendous goals for Team FG/Din Polo, while they had also a handicap advantage of half goal. On the other hand, Rulo Trotz slammed in four goals and Daniyal Shaikh converted one for Team Barry's/DS Polo.

The second match of the day was dominated by Team Newage Cables/Master Paints, who overpowered Team Rijas by 10-4.5. Juan Cruz Greguol did the magic with mallet and polo pony and smashed in splendid seven goals while Adnan Jalil Azam hammered an impressive hat-trick for Newage Cables/Master Paints. Bilal Haye, Mian Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Dean Muhammad Khan scored one goal each for Team Rijas, which had also a handicap advantage of one and a half goals.

On Tuesday, two important matches will be played as the first one will be contested at 1.30 pm while the second one at 2.30 pm.