USAID hosts roundtable on climate change mitigation, its impact on Pakistan's textile sector

LAHORE – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organised a private sector roundtable on climate change mitigation and its potential impact on the competitiveness of Pakistan's textile sector.

Participants reviewed the impact of global warming on textile supply chains, assessed industry competitiveness in combating global environmental degradation, and developed recommendations for policy.

They also discussed corporate action required to bolster supply chain resilience. Representatives from Pakistan’s largest textile manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and representatives of top US retail brands shared their expert opinions.

Participants highlighted the role climate-focused reforms play in introducing green business practices to the textile sector. They also discussed the impact that global warming has had on the ability of Pakistan’s textile manufacturers to compete with global suppliers.

In addition, attendees identified opportunities to enhance the resilience of Pakistan’s textile firms in the face of climate change.

USAID Mission Director to Pakistan Reed J. Aeschliman commented on the support that the United States will provide. “USAID will aim to provide more opportunities for open information exchange with the public and private sectors to identify priority issues impacting the environment and develop effective strategies for a sustainable future for Pakistan. I am certain that the public and private sectors will continue to work together on win-win priorities. You have the unwavering support of the US Government as a partner to assist you to achieve your goals.”

At the conclusion of the event, participants looked toward the future. Textile industry representatives offered policy recommendations that can assist the private sector achieve sustainable and resilient economic development.

Renowned US brands shared strategic plans to fight climate change and presented best practices that have successfully been implemented across the textile value chain to reduce the emission of elements contributing to global warming.