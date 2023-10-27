No more travel for professional beggars as FIA decides to blacklist passports

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to blacklist the passports of 'professional beggars', many of whom were detained at airports in the recent past.
To safeguard Pakistan's international image, FIA Director-General, Mohsin Butt, has issued a directive to all airports, instructing rigorous screening of passengers to prevent these individuals from traveling abroad.
An FIA spokesperson confirmed that a crackdown has been initiated, resulting in the offloading and transfer of 74 passengers from airports nationwide to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circles for further investigation; they were all accused of being beggars.
In the wake of recent events, strict checks of passengers' belongings are now being conducted at airports in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, Express Tribune reported.
According to a recent report presented in the upper house of parliament, a striking 90% of professional beggars detained in the Middle East are of Pakistani origin.
Many of the pickpockets apprehended at religious sites, including the revered Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, are also Pakistani nationals.
During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, concerns were raised about the gravity of the matter and its adverse effects on the reputation of overseas Pakistanis.
Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Haider also emphasized that Iraq and Saudi Arabia consistently voice concerns about receiving individuals with criminal backgrounds, exacerbating overcrowded jails in their countries.
It merits mentioning that beggars heading to Saudi Arabia were arrested recently by immigration officials, raising the eyebrows of the lawmakers who were earlier not that cautious regarding the pilgrims heading to the holy land.
FIA had earlier confirmed that cases have been registered against both the accused beggars and the agents, and further investigations are underway.
In a similar operation conducted earlier, a group including children and women was thwarted from departing for Saudi Arabia under the pretext of an Umrah pilgrimage, raising concerns about exploiting religious sentiments for illicit activities.
Though investigations are in process to capture different gangs, an agent named Nuro was identified as having exploited many in this regard. Amongst the arrested, all hailed from Kassowal town in Punjab's Chichawatni tehsil, Sahiwal district.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
