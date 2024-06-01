China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The government of China has announced an extension in visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists from the current period of 15 days.

The relaxation was confirmed by Malaysisan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his official visit to China.

During a speech, Ahmad Zahid announced the agreement between both countries to double the visa-free travel period to 30 days from the existing duration of 15 days.

Formalities in this regard would be finalized soon between the two countries. The issue of visa-free travel validity was discussed earlier during Ahmad Zahid’s courtesy call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

It is to be noted that the government of China is easing visa restrictions for tourists from across the world. The country has already signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from March this year.

Moreover, Beijing recently announced extending the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to attract more and more tourists.

As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 and the duration of stay allowed is up to 15 days without applying for a visa.

The 12 countries eligible for the fresh relaxation are France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.