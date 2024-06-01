China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The government of China has announced an extension in visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists from the current period of 15 days.
The relaxation was confirmed by Malaysisan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his official visit to China.
During a speech, Ahmad Zahid announced the agreement between both countries to double the visa-free travel period to 30 days from the existing duration of 15 days.
Formalities in this regard would be finalized soon between the two countries. The issue of visa-free travel validity was discussed earlier during Ahmad Zahid’s courtesy call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
It is to be noted that the government of China is easing visa restrictions for tourists from across the world. The country has already signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from March this year.
Moreover, Beijing recently announced extending the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to attract more and more tourists.
As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 and the duration of stay allowed is up to 15 days without applying for a visa.
The 12 countries eligible for the fresh relaxation are France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
