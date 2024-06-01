Search

Immigration

China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

Web Desk
07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The government of China has announced an extension in visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists from the current period of 15 days.

The relaxation was confirmed by Malaysisan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his official visit to China.

During a speech, Ahmad Zahid announced the agreement between both countries to double the visa-free travel period to 30 days from the existing duration of 15 days.

Formalities in this regard would be finalized soon between the two countries. The issue of visa-free travel validity was discussed earlier during Ahmad Zahid’s courtesy call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. 

It is to be noted that the government of China is easing visa restrictions for tourists from across the world. The country has already signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from March this year.

Moreover, Beijing recently announced extending the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to attract more and more tourists.

As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 and the duration of stay allowed is up to 15 days without applying for a visa. 

The 12 countries eligible for the fresh relaxation are France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: ...

07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

07:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

03:49 PM | 30 May, 2024

Essential Services Act enforced on PIA and here's what it means

03:20 PM | 30 May, 2024

Travel insurance made mandatory for flying to this country: Details ...

03:00 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan's first-ever short Hajj package attracts pilgrims, stats ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:45 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Education officials tell teachers to watch Hollywood, Bollywood movies during summer vacation

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15  280.15 
Euro EUR 299  302 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: