BISP Taleemi Wazaif 2025: Apply Today to get payment for your child’s education

Quarterly education payments are available for deserving students under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative, aimed at supporting the education of children from families receiving Kafalat benefits.

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which is offering quarterly installments of up to Rs4000, which is provided on quarterly basis, and serves to incentivize school and college enrollment while cutting dropout rates.

BISP Taleemi Wazaif Program 2025

To qualify for the Taleemi Wazaif, children must belong to active BISP Kafalat beneficiary families.

Levels Age Payment Boys Payment for Girls
Primary Education 4-12 years Rs1,500 Rs2,000
Secondary Education 8-18 years Rs2,500 Rs3,000
Higher Secondary Education 13-22 years Rs3,500 Rs4,000

Documents Required

  •            Original CNIC or B-form of the beneficiary
  •            Complete residential address
  •            Signature of the school principal

Apply for BISP Taleemi Wazaif

Those interested to get funds must visit BISP Taleemi Wazaif enrollment camp or field office with necessary documents to register their children.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive their quarterly installments either through bank accounts or at dedicated centers across the country.

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend increased for school students; Check latest update here

 

