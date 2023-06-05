US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer Inaugurates Career Expo

LAHORE – US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer visited Lahore and Faisalabad from June 2 through June 4 to underscore the United States’ partnership with the people of Punjab through initiatives related to education, cultural preservation, and economic development.
DCM Schofer and US Mission Pakistan’s partner University of Education Faisalabad kicked off a Career Expo that welcomed over 400 English language students and professionals.
The participants included U.S. government-sponsored English Works! program alumni, university students, and members of the business community at a career expo.
The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works!, helps unemployed or under-employed youth, ages 17-25, improve their English language skills while learning entrepreneurial and technical skills needed to increase their employability. “English language skills open doors of opportunity.
KARACHI – US dollar, after plunging massively last week, regained momentum on first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped nearly 0.08 percent in the inter-bank market and the dollar was being traded at 285.90.
In the open market, Pakistani rupee hovered between 302-305 against the dollar.
Last week, Pakistan's central bank permitted approved dealers to buy dollars on the interbank market in order to settle card-based cross-border transactions using International Payment Schemes (IPS).
The central bank announced in a notification on Wednesday, saying, "It is decided to allow authorised dealers to purchase USD from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with IPS [such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.] in view of representations received from stakeholders."
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
