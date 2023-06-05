US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer Inaugurates Career Expo

LAHORE – US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer visited Lahore and Faisalabad from June 2 through June 4 to underscore the United States’ partnership with the people of Punjab through initiatives related to education, cultural preservation, and economic development.

DCM Schofer and US Mission Pakistan’s partner University of Education Faisalabad kicked off a Career Expo that welcomed over 400 English language students and professionals.

The participants included U.S. government-sponsored English Works! program alumni, university students, and members of the business community at a career expo.

The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works!, helps unemployed or under-employed youth, ages 17-25, improve their English language skills while learning entrepreneurial and technical skills needed to increase their employability. “English language skills open doors of opportunity.