Search

Pakistan

US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer Inaugurates Career Expo

Web Desk 12:31 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer Inaugurates Career Expo

LAHORE – US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer visited Lahore and Faisalabad from June 2 through June 4 to underscore the United States’ partnership with the people of Punjab through initiatives related to education, cultural preservation, and economic development.    

DCM Schofer and US Mission Pakistan’s partner University of Education Faisalabad kicked off a Career Expo that welcomed over 400 English language students and professionals.  

The participants included  U.S. government-sponsored English Works! program alumni, university students, and members of the business community at a career expo.

https://twitter.com/USCGLahore/status/1665321242864279553

The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works!, helps unemployed or under-employed youth, ages 17-25, improve their English language skills while learning entrepreneurial and technical skills needed to increase their employability. “English language skills open doors of opportunity.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Imran Khan to file Rs15 billion defamation suit against NAB chief over arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

12:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Iqbal Hameedur Rehman appointed Federal Shariat Court chief justice

12:28 PM | 30 May, 2023

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on five-day official visit

01:25 PM | 29 May, 2023

NAB chief vows to make bureau apolitical to avoid undue controversies 

12:54 PM | 23 May, 2023

JI chief Sirajul Haq nearly escapes suicide bomb attack in Balochistan

05:03 PM | 19 May, 2023

SC orders release of 'Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek' chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

11:32 AM | 18 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee falls against dollar in inter-bank, open market

KARACHI – US dollar, after plunging massively last week, regained momentum on first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped nearly 0.08 percent in the inter-bank market and the dollar was being traded at 285.90.

In the open market, Pakistani rupee hovered between 302-305 against the dollar.

Last week, Pakistan's central bank permitted approved dealers to buy dollars on the interbank market in order to settle card-based cross-border transactions using International Payment Schemes (IPS).

The central bank announced in a notification on Wednesday, saying, "It is decided to allow authorised dealers to purchase USD from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with IPS [such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.] in view of representations received from stakeholders."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/state-bank-allows-dealers-to-buy-dollars-from-interbank-market-for-international-card-transactions

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: