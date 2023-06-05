Search

Pakistan

Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The former provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab have formed their own group named ‘Democrats’ after parting ways with Imran Khan over May 9 violence. 

Former Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar will lead the group while ex-education minister Dr Murad Raas, Raja Yawar Kamal, Pir Ahmed Khagga and others will be part of it. 

Raas told media the group will retain its individuality as it will not become part of any bigger political parties, including the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and others. 

The former education minister said the group would not be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a political party.

Talking about his departure from the PTI, he said: "We never thought we would quit the party." He pinned the blame of May 9 violence on advisers of Imran Khan. He said his group did not support the PTI’s policy of violence. 

The Imran Khan-led PTI is witnessing a mass exodus of party leaders following the May 9 incidents when his supporters attacked the military installations and public properties. 

Police have launched an action in this regard as hundreds of PTI workers have been arrested with some of them handing over to army for their trial in military courts. 

May 9 incidents: Imran Khan to be tried in military court, says Rana Sanaullah 

Pakistan

PTI President Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

09:51 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

NAB summons PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi in £190m case 

09:33 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

PTI's former lawmaker Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah house vandalism case

11:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Fresh jolt for Imran Khan as Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI KP president

09:49 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Members of PTI's negotiations team being forced to quit party before leaving meeting venue: Imran Khan

09:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

PTI president Pervaiz Elahi arrested by Anti-corruption officials

06:15 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee falls against dollar in inter-bank, open market

KARACHI – US dollar, after plunging massively last week, regained momentum on first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped nearly 0.08 percent in the inter-bank market and the dollar was being traded at 285.90.

In the open market, Pakistani rupee hovered between 302-305 against the dollar.

Last week, Pakistan's central bank permitted approved dealers to buy dollars on the interbank market in order to settle card-based cross-border transactions using International Payment Schemes (IPS).

The central bank announced in a notification on Wednesday, saying, "It is decided to allow authorised dealers to purchase USD from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with IPS [such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.] in view of representations received from stakeholders."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/state-bank-allows-dealers-to-buy-dollars-from-interbank-market-for-international-card-transactions

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: