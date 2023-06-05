Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

LAHORE – The former provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab have formed their own group named ‘Democrats’ after parting ways with Imran Khan over May 9 violence.

Former Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar will lead the group while ex-education minister Dr Murad Raas, Raja Yawar Kamal, Pir Ahmed Khagga and others will be part of it.

Raas told media the group will retain its individuality as it will not become part of any bigger political parties, including the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and others.

The former education minister said the group would not be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a political party.

Talking about his departure from the PTI, he said: "We never thought we would quit the party." He pinned the blame of May 9 violence on advisers of Imran Khan. He said his group did not support the PTI’s policy of violence.

The Imran Khan-led PTI is witnessing a mass exodus of party leaders following the May 9 incidents when his supporters attacked the military installations and public properties.

Police have launched an action in this regard as hundreds of PTI workers have been arrested with some of them handing over to army for their trial in military courts.