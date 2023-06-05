Search

Pakistan

Asad Umar says not in contact with Jahangir Tareen

01:55 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Asad Umar on Monday clarified that he was not in contact with Jahangir Khan Tareen, who has reportedly paced up efforts to create a new political party following exodus of leaders from the PTI over May 9 mayhem. 

Umar, who stepped down from all party positions on May 24, issued the denial while talking to media outside a court in Islamabad where he had appeared to attend hearing in case related to May 9 incidents. 

Tareen, who was once a close aide of Imran Khan before leading a group of dissidents, has stepped up his political activities to engage PTI defectors ahead of the general elections. 

In recent days, several PTI leaders, Shireen Mazar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khusro Bakhtayar and others have parted ways with Imran Khan following the May 9 episode when angry PTI workers stormed military installations and public properties. 

On May 29, the business tycoon held a meeting with former PTI leader Aleem Khan at his residence in Lahore. It was also Aown Chaudhry, Saeed Akbar Niwani, and Shoaib Siddiqui.

Though Tareen has not issued any official statement about his political future, reports claimed that the former PTI leader will form a part of like-minded people. 

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said Fawad Chaudhry remained in touch with him from time to time.

When asked about contact with Tareen, he said: “What connection do I have with Jahangir Tareen?”

Responding to another question, he lamented that he had attended over eight court hearings till his release from Adiala Jail. 

