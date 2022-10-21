Azam Swati gets bail in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Friday granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Azam Swati in a case related to inciting tweets against the head of the national security institution.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood announced the verdict and directed the former railways minister to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested Swati from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday last week as he shared an obnoxious and intimidating tweet against state institutions, including the Chief of Army Staff.

Taking to Twitter, Swati had mentioned COAS, congratulating him for his 'plan' working and saying 'criminals were freed by court', as Lahore court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working, and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country. With these thugs getting free, you have legitimise corruption. How you predict now the future of this country?” the tweet reads.

In the FIR, the federal investigators maintained that Swati's post was an attempt to incite masses and army personnel against the institution and the top general.

It maintained that such mischievous acts spark rift between armed forces' officials and an attempt to harm the state.