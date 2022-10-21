Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children

There is a new update on Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan’s court case. While the couple has reportedly parted ways and the Khaani actor filed for visitation rights to meet his children.

Now, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor has been granted visitation rights to meet his children twice a month, under the strict conditions of submitting his passport and NIC to the court before every meeting.

Moreover, the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and their wedding remained the talk of the town for a while.

Feroze Khan is mostly known for his exceptional portrayal of negative characters. Owing to his looks, Khan aces the character's embodiment and blows life into it.