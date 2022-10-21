Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children
Source: Instagram
Share

There is a new update on Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan’s court case. While the couple has reportedly parted ways and the Khaani actor filed for visitation rights to meet his children.

Now, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor has been granted visitation rights to meet his children twice a month, under the strict conditions of submitting his passport and NIC to the court before every meeting. 

Moreover, the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and their wedding remained the talk of the town for a while.

Feroze Khan is mostly known for his exceptional portrayal of negative characters. Owing to his looks, Khan aces the character's embodiment and blows life into it.

Is Feroze Khan playing 'religion card' to gain ... 05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Aliza have formally filed for divorce and are embroiled in a legal ...

More From This Category
Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying ...
05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's ...
04:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Pakistani-American writer Mumtaz Hussain's drama ...
10:55 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Cricket fanatic Momin Saqib shares countdown to ...
07:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr