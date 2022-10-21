Imran Khan asks PTI supporters to end protest against disqualification ruling
Share
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday asked his party workers and supporters to end protests sparked in several cities after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified him in the Toshakhan case.
In a video statement, the PTI chief said that people were suffering due to road closures and traffic jams, asking the protesters to go back their homes.
He once again asked them to get prepared for the upcoming long march against the government. Khan also announced to challenge the ECP ruling in the court.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top electoral authority disqualified former prime minister for five years in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan disqualified in ... 02:00 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has disqualified ...
Imran Khan “has made false statement (sic) and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21,” the ruling said.
It also states that the PTI chairman had committed “offence of corrupt practices”.
Hence, he has been disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, it added.
PTI chief, who has been disqualified from holding public office, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains.
ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.
‘Put him behind bars to recover looted ... 02:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ruling party vice president Maryam Nawaz has reacted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ...
- Pakistani couple arrested in Spain for killing daughter over ‘love ...10:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari enjoy Sufi Night in New Jersey09:18 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
-
- 'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for ...08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan exits FATF 'grey list' after four years of scrutiny07:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
-
- Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying Azaan in Central ...05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022