07:02 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan asks PTI supporters to end protest against disqualification ruling
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday asked his party workers and supporters to end protests sparked in several cities after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified him in the Toshakhan case. 

In a video statement, the PTI chief said that people were suffering due to road closures and traffic jams, asking the protesters to go back their homes. 

He once again asked them to get prepared for the upcoming long march against the government. Khan also announced to challenge the ECP ruling in the court. 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top electoral authority disqualified former prime minister for five years in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Khan “has made false statement (sic) and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21,” the ruling said.

It also states that the PTI chairman had committed “offence of corrupt practices”.

Hence, he has been disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, it added.

PTI chief, who has been disqualified from holding public office, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains.

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

