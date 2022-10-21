‘Put him behind bars to recover looted money’: Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s disqualification
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ruling party vice president Maryam Nawaz has reacted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict disqualifying PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Reactions are pouring in from all sides after the electoral watchdog disqualified Imran Khan, in a unanimous decision, as the defiant politician was found guilty of ‘corrupt practices’.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders welcomed the verdict. In a tweet, the daughter of the former PM said Pakistan's first 'certified liar and thief' was disqualified with irrefutable evidence. Firing a fresh salvo, she said Imran Khan, his wife [Bushra] looted the state treasury.

She also called for Khan's arrest, saying the looted money should be recovered from the defiant politician.

Bilawal Bhutto reaction

As the ruling alliance rejoices, PTI leaders slammed verdict and announced to file an appeal to the Islamabad High Court to challenge the ruling and called on supporters to take to the streets.

More to follow…

