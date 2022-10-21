Here’s how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD – Reactions have started pouring in from political leaders, analysts, and even the public as the country’s top electoral watchdog banned former prime minister Imran Khan from holding public office.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was found guilty of hiding his assets and his party announced challenging the ECP verdict.

Here are some of the reactions after the verdict.

Pakistan, a place where someone like Sharukh Jatoi is innocent and Imran Khan is a criminal. Figure that one out. — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) October 21, 2022

Imran Khan’s disqualification is the funniest act of this six-month long comedy of errors and absurdities. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) October 21, 2022

Election Commission gave an unconstitutional order to disqualify Imran Khan, following Establishment's directions. They are blackmailing IK to forget about the accountability and an independent foreign policy after coming back to power. — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) October 21, 2022

نواز شریف آصف زرداری یوسف رضا گیلانی پر بھی توشہ خانہ کیسز ہیں شہباز شریف خاندان پر کروڑوں ڈالر منی لانڈرنگ کیسز ہیں زرداری صاحب پر 5 نیب ریفرینسز ہیں مگر یہ سب ان کی صفوں میں شامل درجنوں آج اقتدار میں ہیں یا کنگ میکرز ہیں آج الیکشن کمیشن نے خان پر سیاست کے دروازے بند کئے گئے — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) October 21, 2022

I could accept him defending Shahrukh Jatoi, but defending Imran Khan is where I draw the line. pic.twitter.com/GABqYeUZbx — Ozy (@LahoriElite) October 21, 2022

If you can't beat Imran khan then disqualify him. — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI chief, who has been disqualified from holding public office, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains.The four-member bench of the electoral watchdog announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against the defiant politician.

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

PTI leaders reactions

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders termed the verdict shameful and an attack on the country's law. The PTI leader termed ECP's verdict a slap in the face of Pakistani people while urging supporters to come out on the streets to record their protest.

Imran Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill said former PM Nawaz Sharif authored the verdict, which according to Gill was read out by one of his 'worker'.

Senator Faisal Javed and other leaders condemned the verdict, saying the party would challenge it in the court.

Ruling PML-N celebrates PTI Chief's disqualification

In what is said to be a major victory for the ruling alliance, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) welcomed the verdict.

In a tweet, the daughter of the former PM said Pakistan's first 'certified liar and thief' was disqualified with irrefutable evidence. Firing fresh salvo, she said Imran Khan his wife [Bushra] looted the state treasury.

She also called for Khan's arrest, saying the looted money should be recovered from the defiant politician.

Earlier in 2021, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.