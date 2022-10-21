Here’s how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s disqualification
Web Desk
03:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Here’s how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s disqualification
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Reactions have started pouring in from political leaders, analysts, and even the public as the country’s top electoral watchdog banned former prime minister Imran Khan from holding public office.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was found guilty of hiding his assets and his party announced challenging the ECP verdict. 

Here are some of the reactions after the verdict.

Meanwhile, PTI chief, who has been disqualified from holding public office, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains.The four-member bench of the electoral watchdog announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against the defiant politician. 

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

PTI leaders reactions

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders termed the verdict shameful and an attack on the country's law. The PTI leader termed ECP's verdict a slap in the face of Pakistani people while urging supporters to come out on the streets to record their protest.

Imran Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill said former PM Nawaz Sharif authored the verdict, which according to Gill was read out by one of his 'worker'.

Senator Faisal Javed and other leaders condemned the verdict, saying the party would challenge it in the court.

Ruling PML-N celebrates PTI Chief's disqualification 

In what is said to be a major victory for the ruling alliance, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) welcomed the verdict.

In a tweet, the daughter of the former PM said Pakistan's first 'certified liar and thief' was disqualified with irrefutable evidence. Firing fresh salvo, she said Imran Khan his wife [Bushra] looted the state treasury.

She also called for Khan's arrest, saying the looted money should be recovered from the defiant politician.

Earlier in 2021, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

More From This Category
‘Put him behind bars to recover looted ...
02:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa confirms retirement next month 
02:44 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in ...
12:19 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for PML-N's ...
11:44 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
Singer’s revealing dress, vulgar dance in ...
11:24 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
Toshakhana case: Alleged audio leak of Pervez ...
10:05 AM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani-American writer Mumtaz Hussain's drama ‘Virus Bomb’ to be screened in New ...
10:55 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr