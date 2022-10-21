Islamabad on high alert as PTI calls nationwide protests against Imran Khan’s disqualification

Police in the country's federal capital have issued a high alert for the city fearing possible law and order situation as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called a nationwide protest against the disqualification of party chief Imran Khan.

The development comes as the former premier was disqualified as a lawmaker and barred from holding public office after top electoral watchdog found him guilty of hiding his assets.

Amid the uproar, capital police have asked all concerned officials to disrupt PTI workers gathering in their areas.

Contingents of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) have been deployed in the city for maintaining the law and order situation while patrolling parties are active to avert any untoward situation.

شہر میں مختلف مقامات پر ایف سی کی بھاری نفری تعینات کر دی گئی ہے۔



اسلام آباد پولیس اور رینجرز کی مشترکہ پٹرولنگ شروع کر دی گئی ہے۔#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 21, 2022

Cops also established check-posts at several points in the capital, announcing that no one will be allowed to damage properties in the name of protest. It also warned that law will take its course if anyone tries to block the roads.

عمران خان کی ناہلی کے فیصلے کے خلاف پورے پاکستان میں احتجاج شروع ۔ #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/17jrA4NZVX — PTI Peshawar (@PTIPeshawar) October 21, 2022

On PTI leaders' call, workers of the former ruling party have blocked the road at Faizabad, the juncture of twin cities.

