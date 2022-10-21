Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's disqualification

Pakistani celebrities have been voicing out their opinion on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in Toshakhana case.

For the unversed, the ECP on Friday disqualified PTI chief in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”, triggering protests in various cities.

Celebrities including Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Samina Peerzada and Ghana Ali have been raising their voices in support of IK.

قوم کی غیرت جگانے کے جرم میں عمران خان نااہل اور سارے چور رہا — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) October 21, 2022

IK: I resign from this assembly ECP: Resignation not accepted IK: Ok I'll contest on 7 more seats ECP: You can't do that IK: Watch me *wins 6, loses 1 to rigging* ECP: You're disqualified from holding the first seat IK: the one I resigned from? ECP: Yes IK: Lmao ok — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) October 21, 2022

On the other hand, Iffat Omar celebrates Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

