Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's disqualification

Pakistani celebrities have been voicing out their opinion on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in Toshakhana case.

For the unversed, the ECP on Friday disqualified PTI chief in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”, triggering protests in various cities.

Celebrities including Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Samina Peerzada and Ghana Ali have been raising their voices in support of IK.

On the other hand, Iffat Omar celebrates Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan. 

