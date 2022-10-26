Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on Saudi Crown prince during official visit

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) at the royal palace in Riyadh - Saudi capital and business hub.

The premier was warmly greeted by Kingdom's defacto ruler upon his arrival at royal palace. A delegation of Sharif's cabinet including Federal Ministers of Finance Ishaq Dar and Defence Khawaja Asif accompanied him.

Both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral ties to 'new heights'. In a social media post, PM Shehbaz termed his meeting with MBS as excellent, saying Islamabad and Riyadh agreed to boost ties in line with the requirements of the changing world.

He also commended the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to South Asian nation during the massive floods.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being warmly received by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on his arrival at Royal Palace Riyadh ahead of their bilateral meeting, today.

On the other hand, the Saudi crown prince called the ties between two Islamic countries important for the region and the world.

The premier is currently on a two-day tour to Arab nation on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Salman to attend the Future Initiative Conference dubbed as Davos in the desert.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia’s finance moguls to invest in green energy sector in Pakistan as such projects will help avoid pollution and improve air quality in the world.

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Summit, he said that Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the future for its coming generations. He said that technology has transformed every sector and it can cut through social, cultural and financial barriers and empower those who are equipped to leverage it. He said young women and men are crafting their careers through means of modern technology.

PM Shehbaz also proposed Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan's leading universities to explore rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation. He said the Satellite could become a centre of network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities, which if optimized would take Pakistan to high level of social and economic development, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Through Information Technology, E-Commerce and innovation we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural and climate change as well,” he said.

Prime Minister said being Punjab Chief Minister he empowered hundreds of thousands of youth through new digital world tools.