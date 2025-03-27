10 die, 3 injured in separate road accidents in Shangla, Malakand

SHANGLA – In tragic incidents, 10 people lost their lives, and three sustained injuries as vehicles plunged into a canal in Malakand and a deep ravine in Shangla.

In Malakand’s Dargai Tehsil, a car carrying a driver, three women, and a child fell into a canal near an Afghan refugee camp, resulting in five fatalities. Rescue teams recovered all bodies and shifted them to Dargai Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Shangla’s Alpuri region, a jeep veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge due to overspeeding before Iftar, killing five and injuring three others. The injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.