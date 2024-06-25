Hajj 2024 deaths: Over 80 percent pilgrims lacked permit

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has clarified that as many as 83 percent of the pilgrims who lost their lives during the Hajj this year lacked a permit to perform the religious journey.

Colonel Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, the official spokesperson for security affairs, revealed the details as he announced the successful implementation of the security plans for the recently concluded Hajj.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family member of the deceased, Colonel Al-Shalhoub said 1,079 Muslims out of 1,301 who died during the pilgrimage had no permit to perform Hajj.

Mourning the loss of lives, the official highlighted extensive efforts for awareness campaigns against performing Hajj without permits, adding that some individuals have been abusing visit visas and other non-Hajj-specific visas.

The Saudi official also regretted that a few tourism companies in brotherly countries had tricked intending pilgrims by issuing visas not intended for Hajj besides encouraging them to violate regulations by staying in the holy kingdom two months before the Hajj season.

Colonel Al-Shalhoub emphasized that a Hajj permit is not merely a transit card but also facilitates access to pilgrims and identifies their locations to provide necessary care and services promptly.

It is to be highlighted that this year's Hajj was the toughest in terms of heat as the kingdom faced extreme weather which led to loss of lives though the authorities had warned of violating visa regulations and had also advised pilgrims to exercise care while performing the religious journey in extreme heat.

Besides officials, Saudi clerics had also advised Muslims to adhere to regulations and avoid performing the Hajj without an official Hajj permit.