Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024 deaths: Over 80 percent pilgrims lacked permit

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Hajj 2024 deaths: Over 80 percent pilgrims lacked permit

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has clarified that as many as 83 percent of the pilgrims who lost their lives during the Hajj this year lacked a permit to perform the religious journey.

Colonel Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, the official spokesperson for security affairs, revealed the details as he announced the successful implementation of the security plans for the recently concluded Hajj.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family member of the deceased, Colonel Al-Shalhoub said 1,079 Muslims out of 1,301 who died during the pilgrimage had no permit to perform Hajj.

Mourning the loss of lives, the official highlighted extensive efforts for awareness campaigns against performing Hajj without permits, adding that some individuals have been abusing visit visas and other non-Hajj-specific visas.

The Saudi official also regretted that a few tourism companies in brotherly countries had tricked intending pilgrims by issuing visas not intended for Hajj besides encouraging them to violate regulations by staying in the holy kingdom two months before the Hajj season.

Colonel Al-Shalhoub emphasized that a Hajj permit is not merely a transit card but also facilitates access to pilgrims and identifies their locations to provide necessary care and services promptly. 

It is to be highlighted that this year's Hajj was the toughest in terms of heat as the kingdom faced extreme weather which led to loss of lives though the authorities had warned of violating visa regulations and had also advised pilgrims to exercise care while performing the religious journey in extreme heat.

Besides officials, Saudi clerics had also advised Muslims to adhere to regulations and avoid performing the Hajj without an official Hajj permit.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

01:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance for this country

12:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country as travel ...

12:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024 deaths: Over 80 percent pilgrims lacked permit

10:48 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

06:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE introduces revised visa fees for Pakistani travelers

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details ...

Immigration

09:04 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PIA to connect with wider audience, improve travel experience through ...

08:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Trump proposes automatic green card issuance for foreign students

08:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

03:22 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada's Ontario hikes minimum wage to support workers

08:21 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

India to start medical e-visa for these citizens: Details inside

02:24 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

Advertisement

Latest

02:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: