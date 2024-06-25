Search

Pakistan

Punjab to fill 900 doctors vacancies amid massive strikes, resignations

Web Desk
10:51 AM | 25 Jun, 2024
Punjab to fill 900 doctors vacancies amid massive strikes, resignations

KARACHI – Punjab Health Department started recruitment process to hire hundreds of medical officers after series of doctor strikes and resignations.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare will appoint new doctors on regular basis in grade 17, to be deployed in District Headquarter Hospital, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, and rural health centers.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, provincial health minister said.

He mentioned that the department aims to fill all vacant doctor positions in hospitals through this recruitment initiative.

Patients at several state-run medical facilities suffered last week due to young doctors striking in protest of the dismissal of the principal medical officer in Sahiwal.

The young doctors went on strike in response to a call from the Punjab Young Doctors Association, demanding the termination of cases against them.

They also sought an apology from Punjab Secretary of Health or the Chief Minister over the arrest and dismissal of physicians and the principal medical officer of Sahiwal Hospital during the visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave verbal orders during her hospital visit, leading to the termination of four senior officials and the arrest of the primary medical officer.



Latest

11:08 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Check Sindh's new Vehicle Registration Policy after end of 60-day deadline

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73









