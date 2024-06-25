Punjab to fill 900 doctors vacancies amid massive strikes, resignations

KARACHI – Punjab Health Department started recruitment process to hire hundreds of medical officers after series of doctor strikes and resignations.
Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare will appoint new doctors on regular basis in grade 17, to be deployed in District Headquarter Hospital, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, and rural health centers.
The recruitment drive is being conducted under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, provincial health minister said.
He mentioned that the department aims to fill all vacant doctor positions in hospitals through this recruitment initiative.
Patients at several state-run medical facilities suffered last week due to young doctors striking in protest of the dismissal of the principal medical officer in Sahiwal.
The young doctors went on strike in response to a call from the Punjab Young Doctors Association, demanding the termination of cases against them.
They also sought an apology from Punjab Secretary of Health or the Chief Minister over the arrest and dismissal of physicians and the principal medical officer of Sahiwal Hospital during the visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave verbal orders during her hospital visit, leading to the termination of four senior officials and the arrest of the primary medical officer.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.