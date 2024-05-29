Governor Sindh announces scheme to provide breakfast in school

In a landmark initiative, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has announced the launch of a comprehensive program to provide free breakfast to schoolchildren across the province. This program is designed to ensure that no child in Sindh starts their school day hungry, aiming to improve both health and academic performance.

Governor Tessori made this announcement during a visit to a welfare organization in Karachi, accompanied by Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and social leader Bashir Farooqui. The visit included discussions on the operational details of implementing the free breakfast initiative in public schools.

Expressing his gratitude to Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Bashir Farooqui for their collaboration, Governor Tessori emphasized the critical need for food security in educational settings. "No child will go to school hungry," he declared. "We are taking the first step towards ensuring food security for our children and will continue to expand this initiative."

Governor Tessori highlighted that the program is driven by a strong commitment to service. A dedicated website will be launched to facilitate school registrations for the program, allowing more institutions to participate and benefit from this initiative.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui noted the significant impact of the program, stating, "What began as a decision yesterday has now evolved into a transformative initiative." This breakfast program is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being and academic success of students throughout Sindh.