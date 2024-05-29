Mountaineer Naila Kiani appointed as goodwill ambassador for girls education

In a significant move to bolster educational opportunities for girls across Pakistan, Naila Kiani, the country's leading female high-altitude mountaineer, has been appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Girls' Education by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. Kiani, renowned for her extraordinary achievements in mountaineering, is set to leverage her influence to champion the cause of girls’ education nationwide.

Naila Kiani's mountaineering credentials are unmatched. She is the first Pakistani woman to scale an 8,000-meter peak within the country and the third Pakistani overall to conquer 11 of the world's 14 highest peaks above this altitude. Her notable summits include Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I (G-I), Gasherbrum II (G-II), Lhotse, Manaslu, Broad Peak, Annapurna, Makalu, and Cho Oyu. In 2023, she became the only Pakistani and one of just ten climbers globally to ascend seven 8,000-meter peaks in under six months. Furthermore, she holds the record as the fastest Pakistani, irrespective of gender, to climb eleven 8,000-meter peaks in less than three years. Her pioneering spirit earned her the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award conferred on a female athlete in Pakistan.

Kiani, an aerospace engineer and banker, is a staunch advocate for education as a pathway to empowerment. Her appointment as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Girls' Education reflects her dedication to enhancing educational access and quality for girls across Pakistan. She plans to support and promote initiatives by the federal and provincial governments, aiming to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Kiani stated, "I am deeply honored to be named the National Goodwill Ambassador for Girls' Education. Education is the cornerstone of empowerment and the key to our nation's progress. I am committed to using my platform to advocate for educational initiatives that ensure every girl in Pakistan has access to quality education."

With her new role, Naila Kiani aims to highlight the critical importance of girls' education, encouraging communities to invest in the future of their daughters and fostering an environment where every girl can thrive academically and personally.