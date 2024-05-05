Pakistan's Naila Kiani summits 11th 8000m peak by scaling mount Makalu

Naila Kiani, Pakistan’s ace mountaineering girl, etched her name in history with another feat as she completed summit to fifth highest mountain Makalu.

With the latest feat, Naila Kiani made history by becoming the first woman from Pakistan to successfully reach the summit of Mount Makalu.

The summit marks her 11th successful summit of a peak over 8,000 meters, a record for Pakistani climbers. She reached the summit on Sunday morning after a challenging climb, Alpine Club of Pakistan said Sunday.

ACP secretary Karrar Haidri also requested prayers for Naila's safe descent from the summit back to base camp.

Naila expressed gratitude for the support and prayers she received, acknowledging the role of Sherpa Gelgen Dai in her success. Her achievement of 11 summits of peaks over 8,000 meters in less than three years is a testament to her remarkable endurance and determination.

Last year, Kiani was the second Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, following in the footsteps of Samina Baig, who achieved this feat in 2013. Naila and Samina also climbed Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world, in July of the same year.