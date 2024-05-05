Urvashi Rautela back in spotlight for her remarks about Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has again come under the limelight as she responded to several questions including marriage plans.

Hate Story 4 star's interview is doing rounds online as she faced awkward questions on Indian and Pakistani cricketers Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah.

Bollywood star answered the questions but not without getting awkward. On the question of marrying Rishabh Pant, Urvashi responded sensibly and declined to comment, sparking speculations about their alleged relationship.

The actor however praised Naseem's impeccable skills, calling him the best bowler before falling silent.

The actor's responses sparked curiosity among fans. She remained in news in recent times due to her controversial social media statements about Naseem and her alleged relationship with Pant.