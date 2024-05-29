Zara Noor Abbas shares her motherhood experience

Zara Noor Abbas, the stunning and talented Pakistani actress who gained fame through the hit Hum TV drama serial Khamoshi, now boasts an impressive social media following of 6.6 million fans.

Happily married to the dashing actor Asad Siddiqui, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Noor Jahan, on March 27, 2024. Zara and Asad are overjoyed as they embark on this new journey of parenthood.

Zara's other notable dramas include Deewar E Shab, Zebaish, Ehd E Wafa, Dharkan, Lamhay, Badshah Begum, and more. Recently, fans praised her performances in Geo TV’s Jhoom and Green Entertainment’s Stand Up Girl.

In a recent interview with Wajiha Najam for the YouTube channel Political Insight, Zara discussed the profound changes she has experienced since becoming a mother.

She shared, “My anger has completely vanished after becoming a mother. Now, I value time and get my things done before time. After becoming a mother, I feel more empathetic towards people, especially mothers. I have become more loving towards other people.”

Talking about her approach to parenting, Zara said, “We learn parenting with time, but I want to make my daughter a good person, a good citizen. I will not force studies on her, but my focus will be to make her a kind and empathetic human being.”

Zara Noor Abbas’s journey from celebrated actress to devoted mother showcases a heartwarming transformation, earning her admiration both on and off the screen.

