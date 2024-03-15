Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed his economic advisor Mohammed Mustafa as the US increased pressure on him to bring change in the PA and initiate work on new political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the Israel war.

The president has asked Mustafa to form a new administration in the occupied West Bank and Gaza where the PA has limited powers. He also been tasked with reforming economy, security issues and fighting corruption.

Mustafa has replaced former Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who resigned last month over political, security and economic developments that were related to offensive on Gaza, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the genocide by Israeli forces in the Gaza

At least 31,341 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 attack launched by Hamas while the number of homeless people has crossed two million mark.

In late February, Shtayyeh submitted the resignation on the behalf his government to the president.

“I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity and the extension of unity of authority over the land of Palestine,” Al had Jazeera quoted him as having said.

Shtayyeh’s decision to step down comes as US increasing pressure on President Abbas to bring change in the PA and initiate work on new political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the Israel war.