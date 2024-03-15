Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine

07:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine
Source: Social media

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed his economic advisor Mohammed Mustafa as the US increased pressure on him to bring change in the PA and initiate work on new political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the Israel war.

The president has asked Mustafa to form a new administration in the occupied West Bank and Gaza where the PA has limited powers. He also been tasked with reforming economy, security issues and fighting corruption. 

Mustafa has replaced former Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who resigned last month over political, security and economic developments that were related to offensive on Gaza, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the genocide by Israeli forces in the Gaza

At least 31,341 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 attack launched by Hamas while the number of homeless people has crossed two million mark. 

In late February, Shtayyeh submitted the resignation on the behalf his government to the president.

 “I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity and the extension of unity of authority over the land of Palestine,” Al had Jazeera quoted him as having said. 

Shtayyeh’s decision to step down comes as US increasing pressure on President Abbas to bring change in the PA and initiate work on new political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the Israel war.

35 Palestinians killed as Israel resumes pounding Gaza after truce collapses

Facebook Comments

World

07:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine

10:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Israeli airstrike on UN facility in Gaza draws reaction from US

05:51 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

US passes bill to ban TikTok amid security concerns 

09:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'

11:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

10:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian Air Force's fighter jet Tejas crashes for first time

Advertisement

Latest

07:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Japan to ease residency process for foreigners with new training program

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: