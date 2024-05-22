Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs300 to close at Rs248,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram was traded at Rs212,791 in local market after it saw a decline of Rs236.

The precious commodity also lost its shine in international market where per ounce price shed by $3 to reach $2,415.

A day earlie,r per tola gold prices dropped by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs248,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,630 to reach Rs213,048.