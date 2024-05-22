Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

Pakistan vs England much anticipated T20 series is finally here, as fans are excited to see Men in Green in action ahead of T20 World Cup.

Men in Green are coming to face confident England following a 2-1 victory over Ireland.

In their last T20I encounter, Pakistan and England met in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Three Lions won by five wickets in closely contested match.

In today's game, Babar Azam led side is expected to field a full-strength team. Skipper also expressed confidence in carrying the momentum from the Ireland series into the England T20Is, highlighting the team's strengths and areas for improvement. Players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed provide batting depth and can be game-changers on their day.

England has a dominant record in T20Is against Pakistan, with 19 wins compared to Pakistan's nine, and one match ending in no result. England won the previous bilateral series against Pakistan, securing a 4-3 victory in the seven T20Is played in Lahore and Karachi.

England, on the other hand, sees the return of key players like Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali from the IPL 2024, where they showcased outstanding individual performances. Pacer Jofra Archer also returned after 14 months.

Pakistan vs England T20 Squads

Pakistan England Saim Ayub Jos Buttler (c) Mohammad Rizwan Phil Salt (wk) Babar Azam (c) Will Jacks Fakhar Zaman Harry Brook Shadab Khan Liam Livingstone Azam Khan (wk) Moeen Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Sam Curran Imad Wasim Adil Rashid Shaheen Afridi Jofra Archer Naseem Shah Mark Wood Mohammad Amir Reece Topley

Pakistan vs England T20 series