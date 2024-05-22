Search

Sports

Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 22 May, 2024
Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup
Source: icc

Pakistan vs England much anticipated T20 series is finally here, as fans are excited to see Men in Green in action ahead of T20 World Cup.

Men in Green are coming to face confident England following a 2-1 victory over Ireland.

In their last T20I encounter, Pakistan and England met in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Three Lions won by five wickets in closely contested match.

In today's game, Babar Azam led side is expected to field a full-strength team. Skipper also expressed confidence in carrying the momentum from the Ireland series into the England T20Is, highlighting the team's strengths and areas for improvement. Players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed provide batting depth and can be game-changers on their day.

England has a dominant record in T20Is against Pakistan, with 19 wins compared to Pakistan's nine, and one match ending in no result. England won the previous bilateral series against Pakistan, securing a 4-3 victory in the seven T20Is played in Lahore and Karachi.

England, on the other hand, sees the return of key players like Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali from the IPL 2024, where they showcased outstanding individual performances. Pacer Jofra Archer also returned after 14 months.

Pakistan vs England T20 Squads

Pakistan  England 
Saim Ayub Jos Buttler (c)
Mohammad Rizwan Phil Salt (wk)
Babar Azam (c) Will Jacks
Fakhar Zaman Harry Brook
Shadab Khan Liam Livingstone
Azam Khan (wk) Moeen Ali
Iftikhar Ahmed Sam Curran
Imad Wasim Adil Rashid
Shaheen Afridi Jofra Archer
Naseem Shah Mark Wood
Mohammad Amir Reece Topley

Pakistan vs England T20 series

National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

10:58 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

06:57 PM | 21 May, 2024

Australia announces final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

12:29 PM | 21 May, 2024

Myco secures 2-year deal for 6 ICC tournaments in Pakistan, teams up ...

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in ...

04:46 PM | 19 May, 2024

Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 ...

09:35 AM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani bodybuilders bag two medals at European Championship in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 AM | 22 May, 2024

Border security operations intensify as Pak forces target terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan: ISPR

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 21 May, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: