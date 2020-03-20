Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
LAHORE - Pakistan's cricket player Umar Akmal could face a lifetime ban if convicted of match-fixing charges unveiled Friday by Pakistan cricket authorities.
Akmal was provisionally suspended by the anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 20, the day when Pakistan Super League commenced in Karachi. PCB said Umar violated its code on two counts.
According to a press release, the 29-year-old has charged with two breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to not reporting a fixing offer.
Under the PCB anti-corruption code, a player is required to immediately report to a team manager or the officials of the anti-corruption unit when he receives an offer to fix a match.
Under the code if a player is found guilty the penalty ranges from a suspension of six months to a lifetime ban, the release adds.
He has 14 days (till March 31) to respond to the charges in writing.
