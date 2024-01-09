Pakistan, KSA and Turkiye vow to achieve shared objectives in defence domain

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye have restated their commitment to pooling their intellectual, technical, financial, and human resources toward shared objectives, aiming for self-reliance in defense capabilities.

This determination was voiced during the second meeting of the Pakistan, KSA, and Turkiye Trilateral Defense Collaboration held in Rawalpindi.

The gathering served as a platform to explore potential collaborations in defense equipment technologies, focusing on research and development.

Recognizing their longstanding fraternal ties, the three nations reaffirmed their strategic intent to broaden the scope of trilateral cooperation. They emphasized the urgency of accelerating collaborative efforts to achieve mutual objectives.

The trio agreed to convene the next meeting on Trilateral Defense Industrial Collaboration during the upcoming World Defense Show in Riyadh next month.