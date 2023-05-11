Imran Khan’s arrest: Bilawal Bhutto terms May 9 another ‘Black Day’ in Pakistan’s history

KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday called the May 9 – the day when PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case — was "another Black Day" in the history Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference in the southern port city, he said it was the politics that suffers most when the political leaders of a country are arrested.
His remarks come as violent protests continue across the country since the arrest of the PTI chief. At least eight people were killed and dozens others injured in clashes between PTI protesters and police officials.
As tensions remained high, army troops have been called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad to control the law and order situation. During the protests, the PTI supporters stormed into cantonment areas in different cities while the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house was ransacked in a violent attack.
The foreign minister said PPP did not celebrate or distribute sweets when a political leader is arrested, adding: “We do not support any effort to ban a political party”.
He lamented over the violent protests by PTI in the country, saying it should have given a call for peaceful protests after the arrest of Imran Khan.
He added that the PPP had always been raising voice against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it was the PTI that had always defended the anti-graft watchdog and benefitted from it.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.