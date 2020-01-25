PISA 2020: Sajal Aly bags nomination for ‘Best TV Actress’ award
01:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
PISA 2020: Sajal Aly bags nomination for ‘Best TV Actress’ award
KARACHI - Pakistani TV cum filmstar Sajal Aly has been nominated for the ‘Best TV Actress’ award at ‘Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020’. The starlet has bagged the nomination for her outstanding performance in period drama Aangan.

Sajal shared the great news with fans on her Instagram story.

Sajal will be competing seven other nominees for the award which includes Ayeza Khan, Hina Altaf, Momal Sheikh, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed, Sarah Khan, and Sanam Baloch.

The ‘Pakistan International Screen Awards’ will be held on February 7, 2020, at  Grand Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

