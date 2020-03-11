Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
Popular makeup artist, Shoaib Khan does it again!
The makeup maestro recreates former Lollywood sensation Rani’s Umrao Jan Ada look and we are stunned!
Revealing my humble attempt of tributing a legendary actress of Pakistani cinema ‘Rani Jee’. She was born on December 08, 1946 as Nasira Sarfraz. Known for her expressive eyes, sensuous curves and superb dancing skills, her acting career spans over a period of 32 years. While recreating this look, I took a critical study of of her talent and work and get to know that she wasn’t a mere character; she was an academy. She was incomparable in her profession. Her acting, dancing, beauty and dressing was exceptional and that is why I’ve always been such a big fan of hers. My memories of actress Rani forego to the time when she had a petite physique, soft dialogue delivery and facial beauty. I used to watch all her movies and tried to mimic her dialogue delivery and dancing intricacies. This is my way of showing my love and respect for this evergreen legend! Hope you all will love and appreciate it! Photograph @glamstudio.photography video editing @naeemranaofficial video making @shehrozali #viral #pakistan #pakistanifashion #pakistanimakeupartist #artist #oldies #raniji
He further shared how he managed to pull off her aesthetics.
“While recreating this look, I took a critical study of her talent and work and got to know that she wasn’t a mere character; she was an academy. She was incomparable in her profession. Her acting, dancing, beauty and dressing was exceptional and that is why I’ve always been such a big fan of hers.”
Khan then concluded, “My memories of actress Rani forego to the time when she had a petite physique, soft dialogue delivery and facial beauty. I used to watch all her movies and tried to mimic her dialogue delivery and dancing intricacies.”
Shoaib Khan is known for his routine skilled transformations into his favourite stars. Check out his Instagram page to see for yourself:
It’s been 19 years since Pakistan lost it’s true gem , a true entertainer , an icon , a legend ! Today is marked as the death anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan however it won’t be unjust to say that this legend still lives in our hearts and will continue to do so until the end of times , her melodious voice still captivates the listeners as they did years ago , she might have left for a better place but her songs still calms the storms in this world. Here’s my tribute to the queen of melody , let me know if I reflected her beauty with my work of art. #shoaibkhan #pakistanimakeup #pakistanimakeupartists #transformation #makeuplover #makeup #noorjahan #looks Photography @glamstudio.photography
