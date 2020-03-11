Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless

Popular makeup artist, Shoaib Khan does it again!

The makeup maestro recreates former Lollywood sensation Rani’s Umrao Jan Ada look and we are stunned!

The artist wrote a small note with the picture, saying, “Revealing my humble attempt of tributing a legendary actress of Pakistani cinema ‘Rani Jee’. She was born on December 08, 1946 as Nasira Sarfraz. Known for her expressive eyes, sensuous curves and superb dancing skills, her acting career spans over a period of 32 years.”

He further shared how he managed to pull off her aesthetics.

“While recreating this look, I took a critical study of her talent and work and got to know that she wasn’t a mere character; she was an academy. She was incomparable in her profession. Her acting, dancing, beauty and dressing was exceptional and that is why I’ve always been such a big fan of hers.”

Khan then concluded, “My memories of actress Rani forego to the time when she had a petite physique, soft dialogue delivery and facial beauty. I used to watch all her movies and tried to mimic her dialogue delivery and dancing intricacies.”

Shoaib Khan is known for his routine skilled transformations into his favourite stars. Check out his Instagram page to see for yourself: