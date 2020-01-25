Agha Ali reacts to rumours with Hina Altaf
25 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Agha Ali has responded to link-up rumours with actress Hina Altaf. In an interview with Irfanistan, when asked about his equation with the starlet, he praised her.

“Hina is a fantastic girl. I really like her, I really like the person she is; I love that person. That’s all I know. And, I spend very healthy time with her,” he said. He went onto clarify that although they get along well they are just good friends. “We laugh a lot, sometimes we play video games, we went on an event together and our drama was really successful so we are just good friends.”

Agha said it's common for people to speculate especially when it comes to celebrities. “If a post a photo with someone [an actress] tomorrow, I will get a call asking me ‘what’s happening’. I think there are a lot of people waiting to say this.”

The Tumhare Hain actor recently made Hina’s birthday special by throwing a memorable birthday surprise for her. Later, they were spotted at an event together. Following this, rumours started doing rounds on social media that the couple is dating. In 2019, the duo starred in a drama serial together.

