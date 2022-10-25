TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with killer dance moves
Enchanting, pretty, and stunning are some words that are synonymous with the TikToker beauty Dolly, a famed Pakistani social media sensation.
The stunner is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, Dolly posted a stunning dance video where she rocked the dance floor with her graceful moves.
Needless to say, the Tiktok star looked drop-dead gorgeous as she danced to groovy song Punjabi Jachde from the Punjabi film "Kulche Chole".\
'our Bhangra sessions cannot get any better! ????
@jannatzubair29 @officialdilrajgrewal @officialsimarsethi @sumeetsinghm @sagamusic #Punjabijachde #kulchechole #trendingsong#trending #love', Dolly captioned.
