Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the internet
Web Desk
05:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the internet
Source: Syra Yousaf (Instagram)
Share

Gorgeous star Syra Yousaf's glam look is definitely embodying the vibes of' too glam to give a damn' to perfection as she left the internet ablaze by slaying another fashion look.

The Mera Naseeb actress is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in our showbiz industry. The former VJ and model has garnered a lot of appreciation and love for her amazing skills. 

Recently, Syra was spotted in a fashion campaign for Sapphire Pakistan. The creation of her look and wardrobe was done by her fashionista sister Palwasha Yousaf. Here is the Chalay Thay Saath actress's stunning look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan. 

Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about ... 05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proven time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with ...
04:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest Instagram video
04:26 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Cast and crew of 'Maula Jatt' wins hearts with ...
04:00 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussyn issues legal notice to Urwa Hocane ...
03:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in ...
12:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit
08:04 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the internet
05:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr