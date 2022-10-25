Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the internet

Gorgeous star Syra Yousaf's glam look is definitely embodying the vibes of' too glam to give a damn' to perfection as she left the internet ablaze by slaying another fashion look.

The Mera Naseeb actress is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in our showbiz industry. The former VJ and model has garnered a lot of appreciation and love for her amazing skills.

Recently, Syra was spotted in a fashion campaign for Sapphire Pakistan. The creation of her look and wardrobe was done by her fashionista sister Palwasha Yousaf. Here is the Chalay Thay Saath actress's stunning look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palwasha Yousuf (@palwashayousuf)

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan.