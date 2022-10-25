Pakistan announces judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

05:27 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Pakistan announces judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to form a judicial commission to hold an investigation into the king of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that the judicial probe will determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner.

“I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner,” PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.

The development comes after the Pakistan armed forces asked the federal government to form a judicial commission to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif.

The armed forces also requested legal action against those hurling allegations at the institutions.

Earlier, journalist bodies and human right activists raised questions about Kenyan cops’ claims about the killing of Arshad Sharif, who left his homeland in August this year after being charged with sedition cases.

Kenyan police claimed that Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Kenyan local publication, The Star, quoting law enforcers said Arshad Sharif was killed in last night's shooting, saying the killing turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a Pakistani journalist.

It further added that Sharif, who specialized in investigative journalism, was shot in the head as he and his driver allegedly breached a barricade.

Meanwhile, Arshad's body is on way to his homeland via Qatar Airways flight which will land in federal capital at midnight.

