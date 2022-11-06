Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan advance to T20 World Cup semi-finals
Men in Green pull another surprise in their do-or-die encounter against Bangladesh and now Twitter has been flooded with hilarious memes.
Green Shirts’ semi-final chances took a severe hit earlier as India suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Proteas, however, Pakistan recovered from back-to-back shocks as the Netherlands stunned South Africa in a major surprise.
Following the Netherlands feat, the Babar-led squad leads Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangla Tigers.
Chasing a not-so-difficult target of 128 in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2.
As the results stun fans, social media users of the cricket-loving nation took to social media platforms to express their joy while others troll Indians through rib-tickling memes. Qudrat ka Nizam, and Congratulations Pakistan are trending with thousands of tweets.
Check some of the reactions
This is how Pakistan was making their way into the semifinals and finally Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals. Congratulations Pakistan.— Farooqsays (@thefarooq5) November 6, 2022
In Pakistan and Bangladesh match Qudrat Ka Nizam won. ✨#PakvsBan #T20worldcup #PakvsBang #SAvsNED#pakvsBang#Selfish pic.twitter.com/vGNM1wh8CS
"Congratulations Pakistan" for this victory we are in the semi finals. Appreciation for "Shaddy" Nawaz Muhammad Haris and Shaheen Afridi. If "Qudrat ka Nizam" had a face. Well done #BabarAzam𓃵. #babar #WeHaveWeWill. Special thanks to "Netherlands" for this victory pic.twitter.com/SN3JFAIowP— Daniyal Ahmed (@DaniyalAhmed114) November 6, 2022
Pakistan qualifying for the semi final.— اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) November 6, 2022
Thank you, qudrat ka nizam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wA3qW5vY1H
#WeHaveWeWill #PakistanZindabad— Saif اللّٰہ (@theTwilight54) November 6, 2022
🇵🇰
NOT OUT
Qudrat ka nizam pic.twitter.com/tVDS874xlT
Atheist after having Pakistan in #T20WorldCup2022 semi final list.— Malik Shoujaat 🇵🇰 (@Malok_Shoujaat) November 6, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰💯😍❤️
~ The Qudrat ka Nizam 🥹💯❤️ ~#PAKvsBAN | #BANvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uuG2Ny9ZZ0
Saqlain Yousaf and Rizwan after knowing “Qudrat ka Nizam” again helping their side out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/Fx21tNabdI— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 2, 2022
