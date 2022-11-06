Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan advance to T20 World Cup semi-finals
Web Desk
01:06 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter) / social media
Men in Green pull another surprise in their do-or-die encounter against Bangladesh and now Twitter has been flooded with hilarious memes.

Green Shirts’ semi-final chances took a severe hit earlier as India suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Proteas, however, Pakistan recovered from back-to-back shocks as the Netherlands stunned South Africa in a major surprise.

Following the Netherlands feat, the Babar-led squad leads Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangla Tigers.

Chasing a not-so-difficult target of 128 in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2.

As the results stun fans, social media users of the cricket-loving nation took to social media platforms to express their joy while others troll Indians through rib-tickling memes. Qudrat ka Nizam, and Congratulations Pakistan are trending with thousands of tweets.

PAKvBAN: Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semifinals ... 09:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022

ADELAIDE – Pakistan pulled off a shock win over Bangladesh and their semi-final berth has been confirmed after ...

Check some of the reactions

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

