Pakistanis share hilarious memes to cope with 'petrol bomb'

LAHORE – Facing a massive increase of Rs35 on petrol, Pakistanis are turning to crisis-related jokes on social media.

As the country of over 220 million reels through skyrocketing inflation, the coalition government on Sunday dropped the petrol bomb, and with the latest revision, the price of petrol has climbed to Rs249.80 rupees per litre while high-speed diesel has soared to 262.8 rupees.

The situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the unprecedented inflation with little or no increase in wages.

Social platforms mainly Twitter often deal with difficult situations by firing out memes, and after the recent announcement of a massive hike in the price of petrol products, social media users took to Twitter to unite over their shared suffering.

Check some of the relatable memes to help you live through the inflation: