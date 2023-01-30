Pakistanis share hilarious memes to cope with 'petrol bomb'

LAHORE – Facing a massive increase of Rs35 on petrol, Pakistanis are turning to crisis-related jokes on social media.
As the country of over 220 million reels through skyrocketing inflation, the coalition government on Sunday dropped the petrol bomb, and with the latest revision, the price of petrol has climbed to Rs249.80 rupees per litre while high-speed diesel has soared to 262.8 rupees.
The situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the unprecedented inflation with little or no increase in wages.
Social platforms mainly Twitter often deal with difficult situations by firing out memes, and after the recent announcement of a massive hike in the price of petrol products, social media users took to Twitter to unite over their shared suffering.
Check some of the relatable memes to help you live through the inflation:
Me at the petrol pump:— Memes Of Pakistan (@memes0fpakistan) January 29, 2023
Bhai 30 Ka petrol Daal do bike mein
Petrol Station Guy: pic.twitter.com/yrIRZF2udw
Waqt par Petrol na milne par motorcycle jaan bahaq.#Petrol #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/Sojvd8QGUS— Hashmi (@MemeStanHere) January 29, 2023
Pakistan be like: pic.twitter.com/nWmbdZmJkd— Mariam Ayub (@i_m_mariam) January 29, 2023
Chad#PetrolDieselPrice #Petrol pic.twitter.com/P0WF2JmXzP— Usama ki Memes (@Usamakimemes1) January 29, 2023
Pakistani's Rn: #Petrol #PetrolDieselPrice #Petrolprice #PetrolShortage pic.twitter.com/HvBqhU0URr— Hashmi (@MemeStanHere) January 29, 2023
Aaj kal #Petrol pump waleay Scooty may v #diesel Daal deay raheay hai...😑..#IndianOil #MEMES #LOL pic.twitter.com/M9eSHMrkex— Aditya raj (@kadityaraj07) November 7, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.